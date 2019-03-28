|
GRICE In loving memory of Monica Josephine Who passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Thursday, 14th March, 2019 fortified by the Rights of Holy Mother Church, with her loving family around her.
Monica, aged 88 years, the beloved wife of the late Vincent.
Loved mother of the late Peter
and now Stephen and John.
Dear mother- in-law of Jane,
loving grandma of Michelle, Marc and Jacob and a dear great grandma of Arran, Erin,
Amara-Louise, Harlen-Jay,
Freya, Liam, Ryan and Nahla.
Requiem Mass to take place at Christ The King Roman Catholic Church Rodwell Walk, Blackpool, on Thursday 4th April 2019 at 12pm, followed by cremation at Carelton Crematorium, Blackpool at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Monica to 'Cafod' c/o and all further enquiries please to
Layton Funerals, 80 Onslow Rd, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7EP
Tel : 01253 301306
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
