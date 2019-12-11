Home

Mona Armer Notice
Armer Mona Adeline Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Monday 2nd December 2019, Mona aged 89 years.
A loving Wife to the late John,
a devoted Mum to Graham, Linda, Tony, Roy, Janet, Trudi, Martin, Lloyd, Gill and Richard.
Grandma to Natalie, Mark, Jenni, Dean, Helen, Celina, Lewis and Brittany and Great Grandma to Noah, Ray, Ted and Ben.
Funeral service to be held at Carleton Crematorium, Blackpool on Wednesday 18th December
at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to North West Air Ambulance and Parkinson's UK.
C/o and all enquiries to
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019
