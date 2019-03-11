|
WINTER MILDRED Sadly passed away on Thursday 28th February 2019,
aged 88 years.
Devoted wife of the late Stanley. Loving mother of Roderick, Deane and the late Guy. Mother in law to Jenny and Wendy. Grandma to Guy, Andrew, Lee, Michael, Victoria, Nicholas, Samuel, Faye and Grace, and lately great grandma to Bodhi, Jack and Noah.
Her funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday 19th March at 14:00pm.
Donations in memory of Mildred will be going to Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 58 Bispham Road, Blackpool, FY2 0NR. Tel: 01253 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
