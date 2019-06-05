|
BARKER-HALL Michelle Louise
"Shellie" It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Shellie on Monday 27th May 2019, surrounded by her devoted family in the care of
Trinity Hospice, aged 37 years.
Loving wife of Craig, proud mum
of Reece, Lewis and Olivia, step-mum of Lisa, Kym, Joseph and Lyndon, cherished daughter of John and Tracey, dearly loved sister of Paul and sister-in-law
of Sue, a special auntie granddaughter and niece.
Shellie will be missed by all
who knew and loved her.
A celebration of Shellie's life
to be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham St Annes on
Thursday 13th June at 10:30am.
As a request from Shellie please dress in smart or casual clothing, colourful attire may be worn.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu may be made
for Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries and donations
please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons. Devonshire House Funeral Home. Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 5, 2019
