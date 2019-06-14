|
|
|
Walker Michael John
M.B.E Suddenly on June 10th 2019,
Michael aged 78 years.
Loving Husband to Linda,
much loved Father to Gary and Louise and devoted Grandad to Robert and Charlotte.
Funeral service to take place
on 19th June 2019 at 11.30 in
St Annes Parish Church
followed by interment at
Lytham Park Cemetery.
Flowers and all enquiries to
J&A Porter Funeral Directors,
Windsor Court, Windsor Road,
Ansdell, Lytham St Annes FY8 1AH.
Telephone 01253 735423.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 14, 2019
