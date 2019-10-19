|
|
|
SMITHSON (Michael David) Suddenly but peacefully
at home on October 12th 2019.
Mick, aged 79 years of Singleton, formerly of
Fylde Coach Works Blackpool.
The dearly loved husband of Diane, much loved dad of Jayne and Gail, father in law of Adrian and devoted grandad of Tyler, Mickey,
Benjamin, Megan and Rubi.
Great grandad of
Harry, Millie and Hazel.
A dear brother,
brother in law and uncle.
"He will be sadly missed by all his relatives and friends".
Service and interment at Singleton Parish Church on Wednesday 23rd October 2019 at 1:00 PM. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent for Trinity Hospice c/o
The Funeral Director.
Enquiries To: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 19, 2019