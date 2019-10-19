Home

POWERED BY

Services
Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
13:00
Singleton Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Smithson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Smithson

Notice Condolences

Michael Smithson Notice
SMITHSON (Michael David) Suddenly but peacefully
at home on October 12th 2019.
Mick, aged 79 years of Singleton, formerly of
Fylde Coach Works Blackpool.
The dearly loved husband of Diane, much loved dad of Jayne and Gail, father in law of Adrian and devoted grandad of Tyler, Mickey,
Benjamin, Megan and Rubi.
Great grandad of
Harry, Millie and Hazel.
A dear brother,
brother in law and uncle.
"He will be sadly missed by all his relatives and friends".
Service and interment at Singleton Parish Church on Wednesday 23rd October 2019 at 1:00 PM. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent for Trinity Hospice c/o
The Funeral Director.
Enquiries To: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.