D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:30
Carleton Crematorium Chapel
Michael Shaw Notice
SHAW Michael (Mikey)
Thomas Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his devoted
family at home on Saturday 21st September 2019, aged 22 years.
Mikey leaves behind his loving parents Alan and Pauline, his cherished sister Rebecca and many much loved family
and friends.
"Mikey was a wonderful soul,
and will be sorely missed"
A celebration of Mikey's life will be held at Carleton Crematorium Chapel on Monday 7th October
at 12:30pm. Flowers may be
sent or donations in lieu may
be made for Joining Jack.
All Enquiries, floral tributes
or donations please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home. Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019
