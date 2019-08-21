|
|
|
PARKIN Michael On Friday 16th August 2019,
after a short illness,
aged 74 years.
Adored father of Claire,
cherished partner of Rhoney,
a dear step-father to Danielle and step-grandfather to Michael, much-loved brother of Tanya,
Karen and Graham.
He was very dear to us all and will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 29th August at 10am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu may be made for the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries and donations
please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons
The Willows Funeral Home.
Tel: 859159
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019