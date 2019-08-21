Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (Thornton Cleveleys)
The Willows
Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 4AB
01253 859159
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Parkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Parkin

Notice Condolences

Michael Parkin Notice
PARKIN Michael On Friday 16th August 2019,
after a short illness,
aged 74 years.
Adored father of Claire,
cherished partner of Rhoney,
a dear step-father to Danielle and step-grandfather to Michael, much-loved brother of Tanya,
Karen and Graham.
He was very dear to us all and will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 29th August at 10am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu may be made for the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries and donations
please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons
The Willows Funeral Home.
Tel: 859159
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.