Martin Michael Daniel On Wednesday 26th June 2019 peacefully, Michael passed away in hospital, aged 83 years. Formerly from Castleblayney, Manchester,
and Thornton-Cleveleys.
Dearly beloved husband of Christine (Chris), much loved father to Margaret, Eamonn
and baby Joseph Anthony,
dear father-in-law to Sylvia and devoted grand-dad to Michalis and Emmanuel. Brother of Sister Mary Joseph, Kitty and the late Joseph, Susan, Pauline and baby Margaret, and a very special uncle to all his nieces and nephews.
He will be sadly missed by family, his many friends and
all who knew him.
Requiem Mass at St Teresa's RC Church, Cleveleys on Monday, 15 July at 11.30am.
Prior to burial at Agecroft Cemetery, Salford at 2pm.
Flowers welcome or donations in lieu to a .
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 3, 2019