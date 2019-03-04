|
|
|
Gregson Michael On 24th February 2019,
Michael aged 61 years.
Much loved husband of Maggi, deeply loved dad of Lee, Wayne and Stacey, dear father in law of Shelley, Lisa and Shaun, loving grandad of Zach, Poppie, Joshua, James and Peter, also a loving brother, brother in law and uncle. Michael will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium, Lytham
on Thursday 7th March 2019
at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent for Blue Skies Hospital Fund. Enquiries and donations to:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019
