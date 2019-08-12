|
CORKERY Michael John Passed away peacefully in
Lavender Lodge Care Home on
Thursday August 1st 2019,
aged 89 years.
Loving father of Michael,
dear father in law of Cath
and doting grandpa of Ava-Grace.
Service to be held at
St. John Vianney Catholic Church,
Glastonbury Avenue on Friday
August 16th at 10:00am
followed by committal at
Park Crematorium, Lytham
St. Annes at 11:00 am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired
to Dementia UK.
All donations and enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Tel: 355663.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019