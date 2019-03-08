Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Blunden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Blunden

Notice Condolences

Michael Blunden Notice
BLUNDEN Michael Leonard Godfrey
(Mick) Formerly of
Wasdale Avenue, Blackpool.
After a short illness, sadly in Victoria Hospital on
Tuesday 12th February 2019,
aged 83 years.
A loving dad, grandad
and great grandad.
"Mick will be greatly missed
by his family and friends."
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Friday March 15th at 12.30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to
Brian House Children's Hospice.
Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.