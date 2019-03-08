|
|
|
BLUNDEN Michael Leonard Godfrey
(Mick) Formerly of
Wasdale Avenue, Blackpool.
After a short illness, sadly in Victoria Hospital on
Tuesday 12th February 2019,
aged 83 years.
A loving dad, grandad
and great grandad.
"Mick will be greatly missed
by his family and friends."
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Friday March 15th at 12.30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to
Brian House Children's Hospice.
Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
