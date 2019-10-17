Home

Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
13:15
Carleton Crematorium
Michael Andrews Notice
ANDREWS Michael John 'Mike' Peacefully in the stroke ward at Victoria Hospital,
Friday, October 4th, 2019,
aged 81 years.
Loving and cherished husband of Hilary, brother of Mary and the late Alan, Paul, Susan, Steven and Julie, uncle and godfather.
"Mike will be sadly missed by all
his family and many friends".
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday, October 25th at 1.15pm.
No Black attire, please come as you would have visited Mike at home. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to
Brian House Children's Hospice and/or a .
Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
