GREENWOOD May Passed away peacefully at home, with her loving family at her side, on Sunday 4th August 2019,
aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late David
and a much-loved mum of Vicky and her partner Derek.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 20th August at 11:45am.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to
Trinity Hospice or Marie Curie.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home,
telephone 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019