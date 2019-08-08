Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:45
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for May Greenwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

May Greenwood

Notice Condolences

May Greenwood Notice
GREENWOOD May Passed away peacefully at home, with her loving family at her side, on Sunday 4th August 2019,
aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late David
and a much-loved mum of Vicky and her partner Derek.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 20th August at 11:45am.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to
Trinity Hospice or Marie Curie.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home,
telephone 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.