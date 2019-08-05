Home

D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:30
Carleton Cemetery Chapel
Mavis Houldsworth Notice
HOULDSWORTH Mavis Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family
on Tuesday 23rd July 2019,
aged 79 years.
Devoted wife of Tom, much loved
mum of Martyn, Graham, Neil and
Jayne and cherished grandma
and great-grandma.
Mavis will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service to be held at
Carleton Cemetery Chapel,
on Saturday 17th August at
11:30am, prior to a private burial.
All enquiries and floral tributes please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House
Funeral Home. Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019
