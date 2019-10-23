Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:45
Marton United Reformed Church
Wordsworth Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis Bradley

Notice Condolences

Mavis Bradley Notice
BRADLEY Mavis Passed away at home,
aged 86 years.
Loving wife of the late Ronnie, much-loved mum of
Susan, Karen and Martin,
dear mother-in-law
and a special grandma,
nana and great grandma.
Funeral service will take place at Marton United Reformed Church, Wordsworth Avenue, on
Tuesday 29th October at 10:45am, followed by committal
at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to
British Heart Foundation.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.