|
|
|
BRADLEY Mavis Passed away at home,
aged 86 years.
Loving wife of the late Ronnie, much-loved mum of
Susan, Karen and Martin,
dear mother-in-law
and a special grandma,
nana and great grandma.
Funeral service will take place at Marton United Reformed Church, Wordsworth Avenue, on
Tuesday 29th October at 10:45am, followed by committal
at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to
British Heart Foundation.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019