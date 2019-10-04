Home

Hull Funeral Sevice
2 Birchway
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 7SF
01253 899845
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
13:15
Carleton Crematorium
Maurice Campbell Notice
CAMPBELL Maurice Norman
(Ex ICI employee) Passed away peacefully on September 24th at
Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Maurice, aged 92 years,
of Thornton.
Beloved husband of the late Mary, dear father to sons 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 (Michael, Stephen, David, Christopher and Peter)
also a loving grandad,
great-grandad and father-in-law.
Maurice will be sadly missed by
all his family, and many friends.
Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday October 11th at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Diabetes UK.

All enquiries and donations to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
Tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
