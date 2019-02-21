Home

T H Fenton (Thornton-Cleveleys)
27-28 Rossall Road
Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 1DX
01253 852383
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
13:15
Carleton Crematorium
Maureen Wright Notice
WRIGHT Maureen Florence
(nee Hoyle) Passed away peacefully at
Trinity Hospice on Monday
4th February 2019
Aged 76 years.
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandma,
Great Grannie, Sister and Auntie.
Maureen will be sadly missed by her family and her many friends.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 1st March 2019 at Carleton Crematorium at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if so desired may be sent for Trinity Hospice
c/o T H Fenton
27-28 Rossall Road,
Cleveleys, FY5 1DX.
Tel 01253 852383
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
