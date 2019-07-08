Home

Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
WHITTLES Maureen On Sunday 30th June 2019, peacefully and surrounded by her loving family whilst at her home in Hambleton, Maureen passed away aged 61 years.
Beloved wife of Bob
and a much loved Mum,
Sister, Nana and Minnie.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at Carleton Chapel on Wednesday 17th July at 11.00 am prior to burial at Carleton Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Trinity Hospice c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries please to J T Byrne Funeral Directors, 1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood,
Tel - 01253 776281
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 8, 2019
