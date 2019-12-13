|
|
|
THOMSON Maureen The family of the late Maureen would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time.
Thank you to The Farthings Nursing Home for all the care given to Maureen, Rev Stephen Dunn for his kind words and comforting service, Four Seasons Florist for the beautiful floral tributes and The Briardene Hotel for their warm hospitality, finally to J P Dell Funeral directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019