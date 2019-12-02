|
THOMSON Maureen Passed away peacefully
after a long illness in
The Farthings Nursing Home on Monday 25th November 2019,
aged 81 years.
Devoted and loving wife to the late John, much loved mum to Alan and Peter and their partners Gillian and Deryn, also a cherished nana to Andrew and his wife Shannon, Chelsie and her husband Kevin
and the late Christopher.
Maureen will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and
Cremation will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 9th December at 11.45am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Diabetes UK c/o the funeral director. All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019