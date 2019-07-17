|
|
|
SHEPHERD Maureen
'Mo' On Monday 15th July 2019, peacefully whilst in the care of Trinity Hospice and of Thornton,
Maureen passed away,
aged 61 years.
Dearly beloved Wife of the late Joe, much loved Mum to Suzanne, Clare and Michael, a dear Mother-in-law to Kev, Aaron and Jen. A devoted Nanna to Erin, Alex, Samuel, Will, Matilda and Nathan and a loving Sister to Cathy, Vince, Andrew and the late Ian and Michael.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place
at Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 23rd July 2019 at 9:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Trinity Hospice c/o
the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to J T Byrne Funeral Directors, 85 Victoria Road East, Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU. Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 17, 2019