|
|
|
Richardson Maureen
(Nee Collum) Passed away unexpectedly at
home on 7th December 2019
aged 86.
Beloved Wife of the late
Chief Superintendent
Gerry Richardson GC.
Much loved Sister of Bob, Len,
Tony and the late Val. Sister in Law of Carol, Sylvia and Wendy, and loving Partner of the late Charles.
A much loved Aunt, and supporter of many local charities.
She will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
Family flowers only please
with donations in lieu to
The Gerry Richardson
Memorial Trust.
Service at
St. John's Church, Blackpool
on Thursday 19th December 2019
at 1:00 PM prior to a
private committal.
Enquiries to:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019