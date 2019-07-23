|
McCOURT
Maureen Maureen who sadly
passed away on 15th July in
Royal Blackburn Hospital after a short but bravely fought
battle with cancer.
Will be very much missed by Lauren, Harry and Eric
and all who knew her.
A service will be held at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Tuesday 30th July at 11 am.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research and all enquiries to J&A Porter Funeral Directors, Windsor Court, Windsor Road, Ansdell, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1AH. Telephone 01253 735423.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 23, 2019