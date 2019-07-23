Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & A Porter Funeral Directors
Windsor Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1AH
01253 804714
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00
Lytham Park Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen McCourt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen McCourt

Notice Condolences

Maureen McCourt Notice
McCOURT
Maureen Maureen who sadly
passed away on 15th July in
Royal Blackburn Hospital after a short but bravely fought
battle with cancer.
Will be very much missed by Lauren, Harry and Eric
and all who knew her.

A service will be held at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Tuesday 30th July at 11 am.

Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research and all enquiries to J&A Porter Funeral Directors, Windsor Court, Windsor Road, Ansdell, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1AH. Telephone 01253 735423.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.