|
|
|
ELLIOTT Maureen Passed away peacefully in hospital on Friday September 6th 2019, aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late Roy,
much loved mum of Carolyn and Beverley, very special nan of Cheryl, Lee, Kerry, Neil, Carly and Luke and a loving great nan.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday September 26th
at 1:15 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support. All donations and enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019