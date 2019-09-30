|
|
|
DAY (Nee Wilson)
Maureen Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 24th September 2019 aged 86 years.
Loving partner of Bob,
dearly loved mum of Christine, Susan, Christopher and Neil,
a devoted nan and great nanna, also a much loved sister of the
late Tom, Jim and Richard.
Funeral Service and
cremation will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 8th October at 2.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so
desired to Trinity Hospice
c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood. Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019