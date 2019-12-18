|
|
|
CLEGG Maureen Passed away peacefully
at her home on
Saturday 7th December 2019,
aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Graham and much loved mother of Sheelagh and Susan.
Funeral service will take place at Park Crematorium,
Lytham St Annes on
Monday 23rd December
at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, Telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019