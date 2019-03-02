|
Bartlam Maureen On 18th February 2019, Maureen aged 85 years peacefully passed away. Devoted Mum to Colleen, Stephen and Lesley,
loving Grandma to Simon, Emma, Nicola, Katherine and Andrew,
Great Grandma to Saul,
Jacob and Cooper.
Service and cremation at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 6th March 2019
at 11:45am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be
sent for Parkinson's UK.
Enquiries and donations to:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019
