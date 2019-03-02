Home

Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:45
Carleton Crematorium
Maureen Bartlam Notice
Bartlam Maureen On 18th February 2019, Maureen aged 85 years peacefully passed away. Devoted Mum to Colleen, Stephen and Lesley,
loving Grandma to Simon, Emma, Nicola, Katherine and Andrew,
Great Grandma to Saul,
Jacob and Cooper.

Service and cremation at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 6th March 2019
at 11:45am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be
sent for Parkinson's UK.

Enquiries and donations to:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019
