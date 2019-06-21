|
|
|
BALLAAM Maureen On Tuesday 11th June 2019, peacefully whilst at her home with her husband and family around her, Maureen passed away,
aged 74 years.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 26th June 2019
at 11:00am.
Please feel free to wear bright colours in memory of Maureen.
No flowers by request please, donations in lieu if so desired
to Trinity Hospice
c/o The Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 21, 2019
Read More