WOOD Mary
"Maura" Passed away peacefully
at home on Friday
18th October, aged 92 years.
Devoted Wife of the late Allan,
much loved Mum of
Deanna, Maureen and Allan,
and a cherished Nanna
and Great-Nanna.
"Maura will be sadly missed by
all her many family and friends."
Funeral service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Friday
15th November at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be made for
Macmillan Cancer Research
or Parkinson's U.K.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home. Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019
