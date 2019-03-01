|
|
|
Taylor Mary Wife of Peter, Mother of Andrew and David, and the late Mark and Maria, a grandmother
and great-grandmother.
Her kindness and patience as a wife, mother, and grandmother, her love for her family, and not forgetting her interest in sequence dancing, means she will be sorely missed by us all.
The Funeral Mass is on Friday
8th March, at 12.00 noon,
at St. Cuthbert's Church,
Lytham Road, with cremation to follow at 1.30pm at Lytham Park.
The family wish for the funeral to be family flowers only with any donations to be given to the
Water Aid Charity, which Mary supported for 20 years.
All enquiries and donations to
Box Bros Ltd.
Tel 01253 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More