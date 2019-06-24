Home

Mary Stubbs Notice
STUBBS (née Bennett)
Mary Isabella Surrounded by her family, peacefully at home on
Saturday June 15th 2019,
aged 74 years.
Re-united with her
beloved daughter Karen.
Dearly loved wife of Paul, cherished mum of Zena and mother-in-law of Craig.

Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes
on Monday July 1st at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to
Trinity Hospice and/or
British Heart Foundation.

All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Tel: 408886. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 24, 2019
