|
|
|
RILEY Mary
(née Eaves) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones and friends on December 4th, 2019. Mary, of Poulton-Le-Fylde,
aged 74 years.
Devoted wife of Anthony,
loving mum of Mark,
Laura and Darren,
much loved nana
of Lydia and Noah.
Mary with be sadly missed by all her loving family and many friends.
Service and Cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium
on Thursday December 19th,
at 9:30am.
Family flowers only, donations if
so desired to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries and donations to
C T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-Le-Fylde,
FY6 7SF, 01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019