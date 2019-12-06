|
|
|
NEWTON Mary Peacefully whilst in hospital on
21st November 2019 with her family by her side,
Mary
passed away aged 89 years.
Loving wife of the late Eric,
mum to Richard and Maggie, Michael and Ann and
grandmother to Alex and Georgie.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
17th December 2019 at 11.45am prior to Memorial Service at Cleveleys Methodist Church
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Trinity Hospice c/o
the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors
85 Victoria Road
East Thornton
Cleveleys
Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019