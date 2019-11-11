Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00
St John The Evangelist Church
Breck Road
Poulton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Musgrave
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Musgrave

Notice Condolences

Mary Musgrave Notice
MUSGRAVE Mary
Formerly Robinson Passed away peacefully in the care of Conifers Care Home
on Monday 4th November 2019,
aged 76 years.
Loving wife of the late Bob,
much-loved mum of
Mark, Martyn and Victoria
and special grandma of her
7 grandchildren and
2 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will take place at
St John The Evangelist Church,
Breck Road, Poulton on Thursday
21st November at 12 noon,
prior to burial at
Poulton New Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to Dementia Care.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -