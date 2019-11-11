|
MUSGRAVE Mary
Formerly Robinson Passed away peacefully in the care of Conifers Care Home
on Monday 4th November 2019,
aged 76 years.
Loving wife of the late Bob,
much-loved mum of
Mark, Martyn and Victoria
and special grandma of her
7 grandchildren and
2 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will take place at
St John The Evangelist Church,
Breck Road, Poulton on Thursday
21st November at 12 noon,
prior to burial at
Poulton New Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to Dementia Care.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019