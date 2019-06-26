|
LYNCH Mary Teresa Passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family at home on Friday 14th June 2019,
aged 78 years.
Devoted Wife of Joseph,
loving mother of
David and Bernadette.
Much loved nana of
Lee, Ciaran and Declan.
Dear sister and auntie.
Much loved friend to
all that knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
St Bernadette's Catholic Church, Devonshire Road, Blackpool,
FY2 0AL on Monday 1st July
at 10.00 am.
Followed by Cremation at
Park Crematorium,
Regent Avenue, Lytham St Anne's.
Donations in lieu to
Alzheimer's Research UK.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 26, 2019
