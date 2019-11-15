|
|
|
KOWALCZYK Mary Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on October 26th, 2019, aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of the late Eric and dearly loved auntie.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass to be held at
St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Poulton-Le-Fylde on
Friday November 22nd at 11am, followed by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only.
All enquiries and donation to
C T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-Le-Fylde,
FY6 7SF, 01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019