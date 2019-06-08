|
HODGKINSON Mary Ann Passed away peacefully in the care of the Parade Rest Home on Saturday 25th May 2019,
aged 91 years.
Loving wife of the late Alan Hodgkinson, Mother of Philip, Christopher, Marilyn and Jaqualyn. Mother in law of Margaret, Agnes, George and Carl. A beloved Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Sister of Brian and much loved friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Carleton Cemetery Chapel , Stocks Lane, Blackpool, on Thursday 13th June at 2.00pm. Followed by burial.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to
Cancer Research.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home,
287 Devonshire Road,
Blackpool, FY2 0TW.
Telephone 01253 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 8, 2019
