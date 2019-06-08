Home

D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
14:00
Carleton Cemetery Chapel
Stocks Lane
Blackpool
Mary Hodkinson Notice
HODGKINSON Mary Ann Passed away peacefully in the care of the Parade Rest Home on Saturday 25th May 2019,
aged 91 years.
Loving wife of the late Alan Hodgkinson, Mother of Philip, Christopher, Marilyn and Jaqualyn. Mother in law of Margaret, Agnes, George and Carl. A beloved Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Sister of Brian and much loved friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Carleton Cemetery Chapel , Stocks Lane, Blackpool, on Thursday 13th June at 2.00pm. Followed by burial.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to
Cancer Research.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home,
287 Devonshire Road,
Blackpool, FY2 0TW.
Telephone 01253 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 8, 2019
