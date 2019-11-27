Home

Woodlands Funerals Limited (Ansdell, Lytham St Annes)
90 Woodlands Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1DA
01253 732217
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:45
Carleton Crematorium
Mary Hodgson Notice
Hodgson (Mary) Passed away peacefully in the loving care of Starr Hills Rest Home on 21st November 2019, aged 97 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Kenneth. Much loved Mother of Jennifer
and Mother-in-Law of Malcolm. Devoted Nan to Timothy and Lucy, and Great Grandmother to Thomas, Max and Emily.
Funeral Service to take place on Friday 6th December 2019 at Carleton Crematorium at 11:45am. Flowers welcome, donations if so desired for R.N.L.I. All enquiries to Woodlands Funerals Limited, 01253 732217.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019
