DONALD Mary
'Eileen' (Formerly of Warbeck
Hill Road, Blackpool).
Peacefully in the loving care of
the Broadway Nursing Home
on Saturday, November 9th, 2019,
aged 88 years. Reunited with
her beloved husband Elliot.
"Eileen will be greatly missed by
all of her family and friends."
Graveside service at Park Cemetery, Lytham St. Annes
on Wednesday, December 4th
at 1:45pm. Family flowers only,
donations in lieu, if desired,
to Macmillan Nurses.
Donations and all enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019
