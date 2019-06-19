|
|
|
CUNLIFFE Mary Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 11th June 2019,
aged 94 years,
with her family by her side.
Beloved wife of the late Bert, dearly-loved by her son Frank, his partner Ruth and her daughter Nancy. Mary is much-loved by her nieces and nephews and her many long-term close friends.
Rest in peace.
Requiem mass will take place at
St John Vianney Roman Catholic Church, Glastonbury Avenue, on Thursday 27th June at 10am, followed by committal at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St Annes.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, Telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 19, 2019
Read More