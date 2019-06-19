Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00
St John Vianney Roman Catholic Church
Glastonbury Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cunliffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Cunliffe

Notice Condolences

Mary Cunliffe Notice
CUNLIFFE Mary Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 11th June 2019,
aged 94 years,
with her family by her side.
Beloved wife of the late Bert, dearly-loved by her son Frank, his partner Ruth and her daughter Nancy. Mary is much-loved by her nieces and nephews and her many long-term close friends.
Rest in peace.
Requiem mass will take place at
St John Vianney Roman Catholic Church, Glastonbury Avenue, on Thursday 27th June at 10am, followed by committal at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St Annes.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, Telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.