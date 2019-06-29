Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Blackpool Whitegate Drive
97 Whitegate Drive
Blackpool, Lancashire FY3 9BZ
01253 301237
Mary Bailey Notice
BAILEY Mary Mary passed
away peacefully
on the 22nd June 2019 at
Amber Court Care Home.
Beloved sister of Edith and
the late Tom, Bob and Peggy.
Treasured aunt of Brian, Christina,
Barbara, Susan, Michael, Rob,
Diane, Howard and Trevor.

Forever in our hearts.

Her funeral will take place on
Friday 5th July at 1:15pm at the
Clifton Christian Centre, Langdale
Road followed by committal
at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made to either
Parkinson's UK or
the Salvation Army.

All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
97 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool.
Tel: 01253 301237.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 29, 2019
