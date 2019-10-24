|
|
|
Bullock Martha Of your charity pray for the
repose of the soul of Martha, who died peacefully fortified by the rites of Holy Church on October 20th, 2019 at the Manse Nursing Home and of Kirkham, aged 100 years.
Dearly loved wife of the
late Maurice Henry,
loving mum of Maurice, Alan & Kevin, mother in law of Christine and grandmother of Lyndsay.
Requiem Mass at
St John The Willows, Kirkham
on Thursday October 31st at 11.00am, prior to Cremation at Lytham Park Crematorium
at 12.30 pm.
Flowers or donations,
if desired, for the Stroke Unit,
Royal Preston Hospital.
All donations and enquiries please c/o Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019