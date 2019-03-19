Home

D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00
Carleton Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Marjorie Simmonds Notice
SIMMONDS (née Pike)
Marjorie Suddenly, but peacefully in the loving care of Princess Alexandra Home, Bosworth Place on Wednesday March 6th 2019,
aged 86 years.
Beloved mum of Emma and Nicola and mother-in-law of Neil, cherished grandma of Jake, Thomas, Hannah and
auntie of Susan.
"Marge will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends".
Service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Monday March 25th at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu,
if desired to N-Vision.
Donations and all enquiries c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019
