Bruce Marjorie Passed away peacefully on 28th September, aged 75 years. Beloved wife of Terence Bruce, much loved mother of Greg, Janine, Clare and Karen, Granny Brucey was dearly loved by all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Well known dinner lady at Manor Beach School for over 40 years, caring for many generations of Cleveleys children.

Funeral to take
place on October 11th at
Carlton Crematorium at 9:30am. Family flowers only, donations at the service will be distributed to her favourite charities.
Further enquiries to
T. H. Fenton Funeral Directors
tel 01253 807351
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
