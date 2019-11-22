Home

Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
14:30
Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes
BROOKES Marjorie Peacefully in the
loving care of the Moorings Care Home on Monday, November 11th, 2019,
in her 100th year.
Reunited with her dear and devoted husband Jack, beloved
mum of John and mother-in-law of Karen, grandma of Stuart and Nicki and Greg and Alison and great grandma of Lara, Hannah, Ashley, Esme, Rupert and Dollie.
Service to be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes
on Wednesday, November 27th
at 2-30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cancer Research UK
and/or Trinity Hospice.
Donations and all enquiries
c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019
