In loving memory of Marion Willett Who died peacefully
in hospital on
Tuesday 3rd September 2019, aged 84 years.
Much loved by her late husband Ray, son Charles, daughter in law Val and grandsons John
and James.
Marion will be fondly remembered by all family and friends.
Missing you X
Service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 19th September at 12:30pm.
No flowers please, donations may be made to Trinity Hospice.

All enquiries and donations
please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons.
Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Telephone 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
