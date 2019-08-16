|
|
|
PARKER Marion Passed away peacefully on
9th August 2019,
at Northlands Village Rest Home,
and of Wesham, aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Bill,
loving mother of
Janette and Susan,
and a much loved grandma
of Christopher and Katie.
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on
Tuesday 27th August at 12 noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for the
Alzheimer's Society c/o
and further enquiries please to
Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road,
Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019