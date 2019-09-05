Home

D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:30
Park Crematorium
Lytham St. Annes
Marie Thistlethwaite Notice
THISTLETHWAITE Marie (Former Cosmetics Consultant
at Boots & Lewis)
Peacefully in the care of
Broadway Nursing Home on
Friday August 30th 2019,
aged 79 years.
The dearly loved wife of Frank.
"Marie will be sadly missed by all families and friends in both Blackpool and Dumfries".
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Monday September 16th
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to the Alzheimer's Society.
Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Lytham Road, Blackpool, Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
