SHAW (Marie) Former Brown Owl
of 2nd Thornton Brownie Pack.
On Saturday 2nd March 2019, suddenly but peacefully whilst in Blackpool Victoria Hospital and of Thornton-Cleveleys
(formerly of Rochdale)
Marie, passed away aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of the late Trevor, much loved Mum of Nicola, Christine and Leslie, loving Grandma to Danielle, Connor, Elissa, Nathan, Cody, Amelia-Mae, Charlotte-Page and Lucas and great Grandma to George.
She will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service will take place at Christ Church, Meadows Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys.
prior to a committal at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 28th March 2019
at 1:45pm.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
